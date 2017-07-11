Lauren Alaina’s HOT New Summer Look

Lauren Alaina is adding a little heat to this summer with her red-hot… or we should say PINK hot new look!

Alaina revealed her dramatic and fabulous new hair color on Monday night (July 10).

I was trying to come up with a pun, but I couldn't PINK of one. Too much conFUSCHIAn. 🌺🌺 A post shared by @laurenalaina on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

“I was trying to come up with a pun, but I couldn’t PINK of one,” she writes in the funny the caption while adding “Too much conFUSCHIAn.”

Even Brett Michaels approved of her new look which included a nod to her favorite band- Poison!

Making us look good 🤘 https://t.co/3odzqICik7 — Poison (@Poison) July 11, 2017

YOU ROCK!!! Thanks for the follow. Poison is my fav band of all time. Hope to see you soon. @bretmichaels @CMT https://t.co/GBrDm4Qa9j — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) July 11, 2017

Could the big change all be part of her upcoming music video for “Doin’ Fine,” her latest single?

The cover art for the single does finds her seated on a similarly hot pink couch according to Taste Of Country.

In case you haven't heard, my next single is going to be #DoinFine It's going to country radio on May 22nd. Eeeek ❤💃🏼 A post shared by @laurenalaina on May 3, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Temporary or here to stay, all we know is she is ROCKING this pink!!!!