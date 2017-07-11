Lauren Alaina’s HOT New Summer Look

July 11, 2017 10:38 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Doin Fine, Fashion, hair, Lauren Alaina, summer

Lauren Alaina is adding a little heat to this summer with her red-hot… or we should say PINK hot new look!

Alaina revealed her dramatic and fabulous new hair color on Monday night (July 10).

I was trying to come up with a pun, but I couldn't PINK of one. Too much conFUSCHIAn. 🌺🌺

A post shared by @laurenalaina on

“I was trying to come up with a pun, but I couldn’t PINK of one,” she writes in the funny the caption while adding “Too much conFUSCHIAn.”

Even Brett Michaels approved of her new look which included a nod to her favorite band- Poison!

Could the big change all be part of her upcoming music video for “Doin’ Fine,” her latest single?

The cover art for the single does finds her seated on a similarly hot pink couch according to Taste Of Country.

Temporary or here to stay, all we know is she is ROCKING this pink!!!!

