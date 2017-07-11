Kacey Musgraves Turns Johnny Cash’s Poem “To June, This Morning” Into a Song

Last night @rustonkelly + I sang "To June, This Morning" – an actual poem Johnny Cash wrote in 1970 that we put to music. (It'll be on the upcoming 'Forever Words' project that will feature many different amazing artists) ❤️

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:40am PDT