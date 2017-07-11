Kacey Musgraves Turns Johnny Cash’s Poem “To June, This Morning” Into a Song

July 11, 2017 7:50 AM By DeAnna Lee
forever words, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Kacey Musgraves, ruston kelly

It’s like you’re almost in the room with Johnny and June when you hear Kacey Musgraves and her fiance Ruston Kelly sing the words he wrote in song. The poem was written in 1970. Kacey and Ruston put the poem to music, and this song will appear on the “Forever Words” project due out later this year.

