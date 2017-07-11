Dolly Parton To Appear on Kesha’s New Album

July 11, 2017 6:41 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Dolly Parton, kesha, Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You, Praying

Kesha is back and she’s bringing in a country legend for her new music!

Kesha has announced her new album Rainbow will feature a collaboration with Dolly Parton.

The pair will duet on Dolly’s own 1980 classic “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You” according to CMT.

Kesha’s mom, Rosemary Patricia “Sebe” Sebert, co-wrote the song and Kesha even recorded it for a previous project, her 2013 Deconstructed EP.

Fans will hear Dolly’s “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You” collaboration with the singer when Rainbow drops on August 11.

Last week, Kesha jreleased “Praying” which is her first single in more than two years and the first taste of her new album

