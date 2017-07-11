Chris Lane Has His First Stage Fall

Chris Lane reached a milestone on Friday (7/7) when he performed his first stadium show on Boston’s Fenway Park with Florida Georgia Line, but the show was also significant for another reason.

During his opening set, Lane slipped on the stage and fell straight on his back.

But Chris didn’t let his first stage fall get him down; he immediately got up and continued the performance with a smile on his face.

He even shared a video of the fall on Instagram, saying, “My First Stadium Show Ever…my first fall on stage.”