Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate 7th Anniversary

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary with a pair of sweet pics.

Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here's to so many more years and memories together… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Meanwhile, Fisher shared a gorgeous shot of Underwood smiling at his camera while seated in a restaurant.

Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she's the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!#happyanniversary A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Fisher and Underwood met after one of her concerts in 2008 and it has definitely been a beautiful happily after along with their 2-year-old son, Isaiah Michael!