Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate 7th Anniversary

July 11, 2017 7:57 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: anniversary, Carrie Underwood, instagram, Mike Fisher, Wedding

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary with a pair of sweet pics.

“Celebrating seven years with this amazing man,” Underwood wrote alongside a gorgeous snap of her and Fisher. “How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212? Here’s to so many more years and memories together.”

Meanwhile, Fisher shared a gorgeous shot of Underwood smiling at his camera while seated in a restaurant.

“Glad I took a chance on this babe seven years ago,” Fisher captioned the photo. “Turns out she’s the best wife and mom to Izzy I could ever dream of.” Aww!

Fisher and Underwood met after one of her concerts in 2008 and it has definitely been a beautiful happily after along with their 2-year-old son, Isaiah Michael!

