Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate 7th Anniversary

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary with a pair of sweet pics.
“Celebrating seven years with this amazing man,” Underwood wrote alongside a gorgeous snap of her and Fisher. “How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212? Here’s to so many more years and memories together.”
Meanwhile, Fisher shared a gorgeous shot of Underwood smiling at his camera while seated in a restaurant.
“Glad I took a chance on this babe seven years ago,” Fisher captioned the photo. “Turns out she’s the best wife and mom to Izzy I could ever dream of.” Aww!
Fisher and Underwood met after one of her concerts in 2008 and it has definitely been a beautiful happily after along with their 2-year-old son, Isaiah Michael!
#HappyFathersDay to this handsome guy! I am so thankful to have him as a father! He is one of the very few people in my life that treats me the same now as he did before my world got crazy! I am his daughter and so much like him in so many ways…I hope I make him proud! "I wanna be the girl you think I am…" ❤️ you, Daddy!