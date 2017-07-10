Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 10th

1.
Last week marked the grand opening of Kitsap Transit’s new fast ferry service from Bremerton to Seattle, but today is the official start of service and it will be running weekdays and Saturdays. A round trip on the ferry will cost $12. Passengers can ride for free throughout July. “This is one of the highest-tech ferries ever invented and This route is the first of three that aims to cut the travel time in half on public transit between the two places”, Kitsap Transit said in a statement. It’s expected to take 28 minutes round trip. (Read more from KING 5)
2.
Cue the DRAMA…and this time it doesn’t involved a Kardashian (shocking, I know)! Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus reportedly left her ex-husband Kevin Miller for Ben Affleck. To add insult to injury, she and Affleck allegedly started seeing each other about three years ago–when they were still married to Miller and Jennifer Garner, respectively. “She was married and had a baby and left her husband to be with Ben,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “They were not casually dating–they were having a full-blown affair. They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.” The source goes on to say both Miller and Garner were “devastated” when they found out about the affair. However, Garner has since accepted what happened. “Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the Fourth of July. She is OK with it,” the source says.
3.
Shia Labeouf was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct at 4 a.m. on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia and later released on a $7,000 bond. According to the police report and Entertainment Weekly, he approached a bystander and an officer asking for a cigarette. “When LaBeouf wasn’t given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present. He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer.” The officer then attempted to place Labeouf under arrest, but the actor “ran to a nearby hotel” and “was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued.” Labeouf was in Savannah to film The Peanut Butter Falcon, with Dakota Johnson.
4.
Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for his portrayal of Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s ‘True Blood’, died on Saturday. He was 39. According to Variety, Ellis’ cause of death was complications from heart failure. “We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis,” HBO said in a statement. “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood.” Ellis’ True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer also paid tribute to the actor by sharing a photo of him on Facebook alongside a story from one of his favorite moments on-set.
One of the first places we shot on the pilot of True Blood was Sam Merlotte’s Bar. The kitchen Suzuki Ingerslev built in Merlotte’s had a walk in freezer & working gas burners. It remained my favourite set throughout all 7 seasons – when shooting in Louisiana many months later she took us to the actual bar she had used as inspiration. It was almost as amazing as our Merlotte’s, but not quite – They didn’t have a Lafayette. In the scene that was being shot that day, Lafayette, a male cross-dressing short order cook in the show, was expounding on his theory of men’s fear of the female anatomy.. specifically, the vagina. ‘I know every man whether straight, gay or George MotherFuckin’ Bush is afraid of the pussy..’ I’m not sure I have ever seen, before or since, people crowd around a monitor at video village with their hands clapped to their mouths from shock, sheer laughter and wonder as the actor playing Lafayette jiggled and shook and humped the butchers block to get his point across. it was completely original, funny, sardonic, risqué and brilliant. That was Nelsan Ellis. All of the above. I turned to Alan Ball when the scene was finished and whispered… ‘you can’t kill him!’ (Lafayette’s death at the of the first book is the cliffhanger that leads to Book 2… ) Nelsan Ellis was the only actor in the 7 years of True Blood whom Alan allowed to improvise. Actually, I’m going to take that back. It wasn’t that Alan allowed him to do it, it was more that when Nelsan inhabited the world of Lafayette, he quite literally COULDN’T STOP himself. It was like he was possessed. In actuality Nelsan was quiet, smart, thoughtful, warm and kind. A published playwright himself. I think it would be fair to say that he taught all of us that intent and courage and fearlessness and freedom are the aspects of playing make-believe that spark the corners of the room where the dark is most impenetrable; to shine a light on those corners within ourselves is the very reason we go back time and again to Movies, TV shows and Theatre. To see that spark ignited. Nelsan had that electricity in an abundance I have rarely seen. I can’t believe he’s gone. #nelsanellis