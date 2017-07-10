Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 10th

1.

Last week marked the grand opening of Kitsap Transit’s new fast ferry service from Bremerton to Seattle, but today is the official start of service and it will be running weekdays and Saturdays. A round trip on the ferry will cost $12. Passengers can ride for free throughout July. “This is one of the highest-tech ferries ever invented and This route is the first of three that aims to cut the travel time in half on public transit between the two places”, Kitsap Transit said in a statement. It’s expected to take 28 minutes round trip. (Read more from KING 5)

Cue the DRAMA…and this time it doesn’t involved a Kardashian (shocking, I know)! Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus reportedly left her ex-husband Kevin Miller for Ben Affleck. To add insult to injury, she and Affleck allegedly started seeing each other about three years ago–when they were still married to Miller and Jennifer Garner, respectively. “She was married and had a baby and left her husband to be with Ben,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “They were not casually dating–they were having a full-blown affair. They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.” The source goes on to say both Miller and Garner were “devastated” when they found out about the affair. However, Garner has since accepted what happened. “Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the Fourth of July. She is OK with it,” the source says.

Shia Labeouf was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct at 4 a.m. on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia and later released on a $7,000 bond. According to the police report and Entertainment Weekly, he approached a bystander and an officer asking for a cigarette. “When LaBeouf wasn’t given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present. He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer.” The officer then attempted to place Labeouf under arrest, but the actor “ran to a nearby hotel” and “was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued.” Labeouf was in Savannah to film The Peanut Butter Falcon, with Dakota Johnson.

Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for his portrayal of Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s ‘True Blood’, died on Saturday. He was 39. According to Variety, Ellis’ cause of death was complications from heart failure. “We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis,” HBO said in a statement. “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood.” Ellis’ True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer also paid tribute to the actor by sharing a photo of him on Facebook alongside a story from one of his favorite moments on-set.

