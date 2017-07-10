Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Are Engaged!

July 10, 2017
Maren Morris announced on Instagram and Twitter Sunday she is engaged to her singer and songwriter boyfriend Ryan Hurd.

E! reports that the country star shared the big news by posting a series of photos of her and Hurd.

In one of the images, Morris appears to be sitting on Hurd’s lap while holding a Corona Light and resting her blinged-out hand on her love’s leg.

She simply captioned the post “Yes,” along with an engagement ring emoji.

Hurd also posted a dreamy photo of the back of the two as they head out on a lake for a boat ride.

The image is captioned: “7/3/17”– the day he proposed.

7/3/17

A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on

Morris and Hurd met on the Nashville songwriters’ circuit in 2013. At the time, they were collaborating on a song assignment for Tim McGraw.

“We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?’” Morris told People.

