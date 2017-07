These pics make our Hawks hearts so happy!

Kam Chancellor tied the knot Saturday night, and the original Seahawks “Legion of Boom” reunited for the wedding as groomsmen according to Q13.

In matching gray suits Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Brandon Browner posed with Chancellor in several pics posted on Instagram.

Browner even shared a video from behind the scenes of Chancellor’s big day.

What's better then one billionaire? Two #chancellorwedding A post shared by Brandon Browner (@bbrowner39) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Wedding day for Kam. #LOB #original @bambamkam @earl @bbrowner39 A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

👑 A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

#ClassicMan A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:16am PDT