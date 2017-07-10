Dierks Bentley’s “What the Hell Did I Say” Music Video is Here!

July 10, 2017 7:52 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Dierks Bentley, Video, what the hell did i say

If you haven’t seen Dierks Bentley on his “What the Hell Did I Say” World Tour, this video will give you everything you’ve missed so far. Dierks Bentley takes us on to his on stage show, backstage pre-show rituals, and his pre-concert tailgates where he surprises fans by showing up unannounced!

“What the Hell Did I Say” is Dierks Bentley’s new single, and Dierks’ says he’s appreciative that fans were patient enough to let him take his time in releasing the song.

He tells The Boot:

“My fans are really patient on this record. We’ve taken a lot of twists and turns: “Somewhere on a Beach” was different. “Different for Girls” was different for me. And then “Black,” for that to go No. 1, it’s not the typical song that does that,” Bentley says. “They’ve been really patient in allowing us to do stuff. So to come back with a song that’s a real down-the-middle, fun party song — it’s kind of a good summer song, and I’m excited about it.”

