Dierks Bentley Debuts ‘What the Hell Did I Say’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Dierks Bentley debuted a new music video for his latest single “What the Hell Did I Say” today (July 10), which showcases his summer tour’s party fun on and off stage.

Related: Dierks Bentley Loses Bet, Wears Penguins Jersey

The video captures Bentley and his fans having a blast drinking beer and enjoying his shows.

“As a country fan, I love different country music for different reasons,” Bentley told Rolling Stone Country. “Our live show is very loud and fun and we’re shotgunning beers with fans, and stage diving, but on the bus, I like listening to sad, more lonesome, dirtier stuff. Whether lyrically or musically, it reaches in there and grabs your soul. That’s the stuff I gravitate toward. I ended up making a record that I think goes down that road of intrigue and mystery.”

Watch “What The Hell Did I Say” below.