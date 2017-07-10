Chris Lane Shares Epic FGL, Nelly, and BSB Concert Photo

July 10, 2017
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, Chris Lane, Florida Geogia Line, God Your Mama and Me, Nelly

Florida Georgia Line rocked Boston’s Fenway Park on Friday night (7/7) in front of a SOLD OUT crowd!

And they weren’t alone…Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley brought along the Backstreet Boys, Nelly, and Chris Lane for the incredible genre-combining event.

The Country Note said standout moments from the concert included Backstreet Boys joining FGL onstage for “God, Your Mama, And Me,” which ended in a surprise plaque presentation to celebrate the song’s #1 on Country radio airplay charts – the first time BSB have contributed to a Country single!

Then ALL the artists capped off the night with a red-hot encore of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” and FGL and Nelly’s hit “Cruise” along with a massive fireworks finale.

Two more stadium concerts are on tap for this summer, with Backstreet Boys returning for massive shows at Minneapolis’ Target Field (7/29) and Chicago’s Wrigley Field (8/12).

