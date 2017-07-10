Cassadee Pope and Fiancé End Engagement

Country singer Cassadee Pope and All Time Low drummer Rian Dawson have reportedly ended their engagement, but the duo remains good friends.

“They have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each other’s careers and maintain the utmost respect for one another,” a rep told NashvilleGab over the weekend.

The two began dating way back in 2009 when Pope was the front-woman of the band Hey Monday and went on tour with All Time Low.

In 2016, Dawson even appeared as Pope’s love interest in her music video for “Summer.”

Cassadee Pope previously hinted to The Boot that there may also be some changes and new music ahead in her professional life.

“I’m just hoping to release something. I’ve been writing a ton,” Pope shared.

“Getting the whole team behind me and to agree on songs, it’s a lot. I’m taking this year as a little bit of a transitional year, and figuring things out and doing what I want to do creatively, and not answering to anybody. It’s very validating. And scary. And risky. But I don’t care. I’m doing me.”