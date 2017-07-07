WATCH: Country Stars Answer Questions From Country Music Haters

I’m sure you can name at least one person who has told you they don’t like country music…because for some reason they don’t like patriotic lyrics, love stories, or music to dance to. Whatever their reason for not liking country music, a few country stars decided to stand up for their genre!

Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, Dustin Lynch, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, and more stopped by Buzzfeed to answer some of the burning questions from country music haters.

Some of the questions were hilarious like “Is there a single dirt road every country star has to visit before writing a song?” and “Why does every country song have to mention a tractor, beer, boot, or kicking up the hay?”

You can also tell that some of the questions were from people who’ve never listened to country music because none of the singers can ever recall saying “kicking up the hay”, and if you don’t know what a “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” is then what DO you know?!

All we know is after hearing these country stars share their stories like Brett Young and Dustin Lynch, you better believe it converted some haters into country music fans!