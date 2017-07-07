Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 7th

1.

Ciara celebrated her first wedding anniversary with hubby Russell Wilson on Thursday by hiring a plane to carry an aerial banner with a message about their love. In a video shared on Instagram, the couple, along with Ciara’s son Future Wilburn and their baby daughter Sienna Princess, are seen standing on a balcony and looking to the sky.

"HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ❤️U!"…I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down… #ForeverTogether ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Love. Indescribable Love. 1 year! Years don't matter however when it's Forever. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

2.

Want to be in a Katy Perry music video? The pop star and DanceOn are holding a contest to find a performer for her upcoming “Swish Swish” video. “All you have to do is put together some fun, funny, weird, great choreography…and I will pick my favorite dancer to be in the music video with me!” she says in a video announcing the challenge. Those who want to compete have to dance to Perry’s single and share their auditions on YouTube, Instagram or Musical.ly and tag them with #SwishSwishChallenge and the @DanceOn and @KatyPerry handles. The contest is open to anybody over the age of 13 who lives in the U.S. Submissions will be taken until July 12 at 11:59 p.m. Filming will begin later this month. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

3. Major Food News

National Ice Cream Month just got a little sweeter with news from Baskin-Robbins and DoorDash. Beginning this week, ice cream lovers in 22 cities around can use DoorDash to have their favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream treats delivered right to their doorstep. More than 600 Baskin-Robbins locations in 22 cities will be supported by DoorDash delivery including Seattle and residents in the participating cities can use the DoorDash app or website to order their favorite Baskin-Robbins products with just a tap or click, without leaving home or work.

Here's the scoop on how Baskin-Robbins plans home delivery (just don't ask for whipped cream). https://t.co/rlb6N9LEEn pic.twitter.com/XchNAELfKG — Ad Age (@adage) July 6, 2017

In case you’ve ever wondered what Pringles mixed with Top Ramen would taste like, the chip-maker has come out with a new Top Ramen Chicken flavor. “This takes me right back to my college dorm room, and I don’t hate it,” one Pringles aficionado tells Cosmopolitan of the new flavor, which is available exclusively at Dollar General stores.

The Cheesecake Factory has announced that it’s adding a new flavor to its line of cheesecakes, and it’s really funfetti. On July 30 (National Cheesecake Day), the restaurant will debut the new Celebration Cheesecake. According to a press release issued to TODAY Food, the item will feature layers of original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse, and is topped with a cream cheese frosting.

The Cheesecake Factory's funfetti cheesecake is going to be the next dessert to launch a million Instagrams https://t.co/NZwRoPQBpw pic.twitter.com/1a9I9xuqeT — Eater (@Eater) July 6, 2017

4.

Beauty treatments aren’t just for the bride anymore; in 2017, men want in on the bridal beauty routine, too. Here comes the makeup-wearing groom. According to a report from the New York Post, beauty treatments and makeup for grooms is becoming a bigger and bigger part of the wedding industry — think spa packages for groomsmen and bridal makeup sessions that include touchups for the soon-to-be hubs. Some of the more popular treatments include groomsmen facials, mani-pedis, lip treatment, and foundation coverage.