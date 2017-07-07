Old Dominion Share ‘Happy Endings’ Tracklisting

By Abby Hassler

Old Dominion’s sophomore album, Happy Endings, is now available for pre-order. The band also released the tracklisting for the record, which is set to arrive August 25.

When fans pre-order the album, they will receive two songs for instant download: “Written in the Sand” and “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.” Both previously released songs continue to rise on the country radio charts.

The country-rock band has also promised to release three more songs before the record arrives later this summer, including an up-tempo “Shoe Shopping” track and heartwarming “Be With Me” single. Lastly, “Not Everything’s About You” will come out August 18, which features the late songwriter Andrew Dorff as a cowriter.

Check out the complete Happy Endings tracklisting and album artwork below.

Here it is! The cover for #happyendings !! Pre-order tomorrow. #newmusic #crossstitch A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

1. No Such Thing as a Broken Heart

2. Shoe Shopping

3. Not Everything’s About You

4. Hotel Key

5. Be with Me

6. Written in the Sand

7. So You Go

8. Stars in the City

9. New York at Night

10. A Girl Is a Gun

11. Still Writing Songs About You

12. Can’t Get You (Live)