Kick Up Your Summer Boots with Rockin’ “Flatliner” Line Dance

Wave those American flags, slap on some boots and sunglasses, and kick em’ up to Cole Swindell’s and Dierks Bentley’s boot stompin’ single “Flatliner”!

The Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle’s Line Dance Team performed the DeAnna Lee Dance line dance on the main stage at The Spur Festival in Darrington on June 24th. This dance is upbeat and fun and will get you moving and in the right mode for the sunny Seattle weekend coming up!

The Boot Boogie Babes opened for “Pickin’ Wild Flowers” singer Keith Anderson at The Spur Fest just before the 4th of July holiday weekend. As you can see, these girls like to have fun!