Kick Up Your Summer Boots with Rockin’ “Flatliner” Line Dance

July 7, 2017 8:03 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Boot Boogie Babes, Cole Swindell, Darrington, DeAnna Lee, deanna lee dance, Dierks Bentley, Flatliner, line dance, line dance team, line dancers, the spur festival

Wave those American flags, slap on some boots and sunglasses, and kick em’ up to Cole Swindell’s and Dierks Bentley’s boot stompin’ single “Flatliner”!

The Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle’s Line Dance Team performed the DeAnna Lee Dance line dance on the main stage at The Spur Festival in Darrington on June 24th. This dance is upbeat and fun and will get you moving and in the right mode for the sunny Seattle weekend coming up!

The Boot Boogie Babes opened for “Pickin’ Wild Flowers” singer Keith Anderson at The Spur Fest just before the 4th of July holiday weekend. As you can see, these girls like to have fun!

Spur Festival

Spur Festival

Spur Festival

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live