Garth Brooks Partners With Amazon Prime For Special Contest

July 7, 2017 7:52 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Amazon, Concert, contest, garth brooks, prize, The Chase

Garth Brooks has partnered with Amazon Music for a special “Prime Day” sweepstakes.

Now through Thursday, July 20 at 11:59 (PT), Amazon Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers that listen to any song from Brooks’ entire 16-album catalog can enter for a chance to win two tickets to one of Brooks’ concerts in a nearby city according to Wide Open Country.

The prize package will include airfare, hotel and the chance to meet Brooks at sound check.

In addition to that, you can also get 50% off Garth Brooks’ album, The Chase through Amazon’s Alexa deals on Prime Day!

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live