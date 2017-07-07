Garth Brooks Partners With Amazon Prime For Special Contest

Garth Brooks has partnered with Amazon Music for a special “Prime Day” sweepstakes.

Now through Thursday, July 20 at 11:59 (PT), Amazon Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers that listen to any song from Brooks’ entire 16-album catalog can enter for a chance to win two tickets to one of Brooks’ concerts in a nearby city according to Wide Open Country.

The prize package will include airfare, hotel and the chance to meet Brooks at sound check.

In addition to that, you can also get 50% off Garth Brooks’ album, The Chase through Amazon’s Alexa deals on Prime Day!