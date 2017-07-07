Adam Craig Hits Nashville Streets To Play “Just a Phase” Game

Adam Craig took Hollywood Life cameras around CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee to ask if some of the latest trends were ‘Just A Phase’ or ‘Here To Stay.’

To celebrate his latest single “Just A Phase” quickly climbing the charts and reaching the Top 40, Adam asked country music fans what they really thought about Kylie Jenner Lip Kits, The Real Housewives, Fidget Spinners, Male Rompers and more.

He even ran into fellow country star Craig Campbell while hitting the streets, and Campbell mentioned that Adam Craig is HERE TO STAY in country music! (WE AGREE!)

The singer from Tenino, WA also shared what it was like touring with Luke Bryan saying, “It was the first time I was on tour with him and he’s like, “All right, A.C, don’t eff up!” I was laughing so hard. He’s got a way to cut up with you and makes you feel right at home. Touring with him is top notch. Luke is an amazing human being, and it’s just so cool to get to get out on that huge stage in front of all those country music fans and try to get them all stirred up and a little wild before Luke takes the stage.”

PLUS, he shared details about his upcoming album!

“We’ve recorded about 20 songs right now for the upcoming album and the way that I explain how the record sounds, there’s three phases. There is the phase before the breakup. There’s your love songs and all that stuff. Then there’s the phase during the breakup, so there’s a bunch of songs in there for going through the breakup. Then, definitely there’s the songs getting over the breakup. So there’s a song for everybody on this hopefully.” he tells Hollywood Life.

All we can say is…BRING IT ON!!!! We can’t wait to hear more from Adam Craig!