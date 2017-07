Lots of fun events going on this weekend! From The Seafair Pirates Landing to Ballard Seafood Fest and Goatalympics, here are a few of our 94.1 picks~

Ballard Seafood Fest

Seafair Pirates Land at Alki Beach

Redmond Derby Days

Seattle International Beer Fest

Arlington Fly-In

Wallingford Family Parade

Wedgewood Art Festival

Goat Games at Evergreen Fairgrounds in Monroe