Miranda Lambert Featured On First-Ever Country Cover Of Cosmopolitan

You’re not the only one Googling images of your favorite singers and country crushes, Miranda Lambert has done it as well.

During her feature shoot for the first-ever country cover of Cosmopolitan, Lambert spilled some major secrets that even her biggest fans may not even know according to Sounds Like Nashville.

Lambert admitted to using her phone to Google photos of her boyfriend Anderson East whenever she needs a little pick-me-up.

“The last thing I Googled was my boyfriend Anderson East to show off his cute pictures,” Lambert revealed during the quickfire Cosmo quiz.

Lambert also shared the best compliment she’s ever received: “I threw away my scale because of you. You made me realize that weight doesn’t define beauty,” she recalls a fan telling her.

The “Vice” singer also confessed about her “awkward” years saying, “Ten-year-old Miranda was awkward. Really big bangs. I had two braces on my front two teeth ‘cause I had a gap the size of Texas and I had colored bands. Just two,” she laughed.

In the country feature, Lambert also reveals her guilty pleasures include Tito’s, Cheetos, and binge watching ‘Golden Girls’. She also relieves stress by riding horses, sipping wine and going glamping.

We can’t wait to find out more when the August issue hits newsstands everywhere July 11th!