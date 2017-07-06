Lee Brice Donates To Family Of Fan Killed in Car Accident

Lee Brice has always held a special place in his heart for his fans, which is evident by the special gesture he made recently.

After learning that one of his fans had died in a car crash, Brice made a generous contribution to the online fundraiser which had been set up for her family.

According to the Journal-News, 20-year-old Courtney Trent was killed in head-on collision in Franklin, Ohio, on June 17 after a driver fell asleep at wheel.

Courtney’s brother, Trenten Scott, soon reached out to Brice on Twitter to tell him what happened and Lee messaged back asking how he could help.

Scott then told Brice about the fundraiser, where the country star donated more than $1,000 to help pay for funeral expenses and the care of Trent’s six-month-old son.

Lee made the donation with a note saying, “Y’all will be in my prayers.”