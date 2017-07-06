FGL’s Tyler Hubbard And Wife Celebrate Anniversary In Greece

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary over the weekend with a romantic trip to Greece.

The couple took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of the Greek island landscapes alongside shots of them soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

Hubbard's Vacation equation …. take a meal 🍕, take a dip 💧, take a drink 🍹, take a nap 😉 💤, REPEAT. Forgetting anything? A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Our belated 4th 🇺🇸 photo. So grateful for our great country but pretty grateful to be celebrating on the Mediterranean with this man @thubbmusic 😊 A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

What does this make ya feel like? A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

When in Santorini…. wear white & blue 🇬🇷 #justbecause #vacationmode #howdidigetsolucky #lifeisahoneymoon 💙 A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

While there, the couple did some scenic island hopping via helicopter and even stayed at a luxurious resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

On to the next island, portoheli. Bye bye Santorini. You've been good to us. A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Dang we need one of these. Like really need, not want, need. 🤣 🚁 #goals A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Going Greek in my @pondicherie_ #caftan #vacaymode #greece 🇬🇷 A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Something I love about this guy. He wears his emotions on his sleeve 😂 This is the face Tyler makes when I want to walk around a charming town & he's hot, hungry, carrying my purse and not amused by the cute mules in the street 😒🤣 #iloveyou A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

The trip also doubled as an early babymoon for the couple, who are expecting their first child — a boy — in December.

A four-month-pregnant Hayley also didn’t mind exposing a little skin for a picture in the pool and another shot in a one-piece swimsuit.