FGL’s Tyler Hubbard And Wife Celebrate Anniversary In Greece

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary over the weekend with a romantic trip to Greece.

The couple took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of the Greek island landscapes alongside shots of them soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

What does this make ya feel like?

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on

When in Santorini…. wear white & blue 🇬🇷 #justbecause #vacationmode #howdidigetsolucky #lifeisahoneymoon 💙

A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on

While there, the couple did some scenic island hopping via helicopter and even stayed at a luxurious resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

On to the next island, portoheli. Bye bye Santorini. You've been good to us.

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on

Dang we need one of these. Like really need, not want, need. 🤣 🚁 #goals

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on

Going Greek in my @pondicherie_ #caftan #vacaymode #greece 🇬🇷

A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on

The trip also doubled as an early babymoon for the couple, who are expecting their first child — a boy — in December.

A four-month-pregnant Hayley also didn’t mind exposing a little skin for a picture in the pool and another shot in a one-piece swimsuit.

