FGL’s Tyler Hubbard And Wife Celebrate Anniversary In Greece

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary over the weekend with a romantic trip to Greece.
The couple took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of the Greek island landscapes alongside shots of them soaking up the Mediterranean sun.
While there, the couple did some scenic island hopping via helicopter and even stayed at a luxurious resort in Porto Heli, Greece.
The trip also doubled as an early babymoon for the couple, who are expecting their first child — a boy — in December.
A four-month-pregnant Hayley also didn’t mind exposing a little skin for a picture in the pool and another shot in a one-piece swimsuit.