This is why we love Kelly Clarkson and why she is a true American Idol.

Kelly ain’t got time for trolls or fat shamers especially when she’s thanking service men and women for their sacrifice and someone responds calling her fat.

Kelly Clarkson wasn’t fazed at all by the troll, and tweeted back immediately… “and F#$!!ing awesome”!

….and still fucking awesome 😜 https://t.co/LvFgIITaTX — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

Fans were quick to respond applauding Kelly for not giving a crap what other people think about her! We love you Kelly! You tell em’ girl!