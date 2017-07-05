Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 5th

1.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut defended his title at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s Famous in New York on Tuesday. ESPN reports that Chestnut won his record 10th–and second consecutive–men’s title in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest by consuming an event-record and personal-best 72 dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Miki Sudo also set a personal best by devouring 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her record fourth consecutive women’s title. (Read more from NBC News)

Maria Menounos has announced that she’s stepping down from E! News to focus on her health after undergoing surgery to remove a golf-ball-sized brain tumor. The 39-year-old anchor tells People that she started experiencing symptoms in February. “I’d been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches,” she recalls. “My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.” An MRI revealed that she had a tumor and required surgery–news that shocked her, given that her mother Litsa is battling stage 4 brain cancer. “I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” she admits. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?” Menounos goes on to say her tumor was benign and a six to seven percent chance of coming back. She is now at home recovering and spending time with her mom. “I just want to be still for a bit and see what I’m supposed to be in this world,” she notes. (Read more from People)

Adele is under fire after announcing that she is canceling the rest of her 2017 tour. The 29-year-old Grammy winner released a statement on Friday explaining that she has damaged her vocal chords and advised by her doctor to take a break. “To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” she wrote. “I’m sorry for your disappointment. I’m sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I’m sorry for the time and money you’ve spent organizing your trips. You know I would not make this decision lightly… I’m sorry. I love you. I’m so sorry, please forgive me.” She’s expected to miss out on millions from the cancellations, as the shows were to be filmed for a DVD. A crew manning 100 cameras had already been set up to record Adele Live 2017: The Finale. Footage from the Saturday and Sunday nights of her four-date run at the stadium would have been the basis for the concert movie, the future of which is now in question. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

Turns out we spend A LOT of time escaping reality. A new study shows Americans spend four years of their life indulging in escapism. It totals up to about 22 minutes a day that the average person will spend daydreaming using books, films and TV. We rack up just under 13 hours of escapism per week.The study of 2,000 adults across the United States, which was commissioned by global tour operator G Adventures, showed other popular forms of escape that trended highly among those surveyed involved listening to music and playing video games, but the most common daydream Americans confessed to is the thought of “winning the lottery” (60 percent), followed closely by “going on vacation” (54 percent) or “traveling somewhere exotic” (50 percent). (Read more from NY Post)