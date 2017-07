Maren Morris has had amazing success over the last year. So much that she’s putting down roots and spreading out a bit. Maren bought her first house. The thing that excites her the most about having her first home is the room it gives to her white German Shepard to run and play.

Maren celebrated being a first time home owner with her doggie on Instagram.

Officially a 1st time home owner! 🏡 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on May 26, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Maren just finished one of the bedrooms, and it looks so fancy.