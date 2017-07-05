Garth Brooks Serenades 89-Year-Old Fan

Garth Brooks shared a special moment with the crowd and an 89-year-old woman last weekend In Louisiana.

A woman in the packed house was holding up a sign that read “Elvis Was My Last Concert” and Garth just couldn’t resist going to the woman’s seat in the crowd and serenading her with “If Tomorrow Never Comes.”

During the song, both Brooks and the woman got choked up according to Taste Of Country, and he begged her not to cry, saying, “Oh god, don’t start crying!”

He quickly grabbed the phone of a fan seated beside the woman to snap a selfie, and when he was done with the song, he gave her his guitar!

The woman’s daughter posted about the special moment on Facebook saying “A night I will never never forget thank you Mr Garth Brooks you gave a grieving widow one hell of a birthday present. Happy 89th Birthday momma. I love you”