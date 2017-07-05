Our offices will be closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in honor of Independence Day. We will re-open Wednesday, July 5 at 8:30 a.m. Happy 4th!

Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines Files for Divorce After 17 Years

July 5, 2017 7:08 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Divorce, Dixie Chicks, marriage, Natalie Maines, Wedding

Natalie Maines has filed for divorce from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor Adrian Pasdar after 17 years of marriage.

TMZ reports that the Dixie Chicks lead singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition and asked for joint custody of the couple’s two boys, ages 16 and 12.

Maines and Pasdar wed back in June 2000 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, just after the iconic country music trio played a sold-out show.

The couple met at Dixie Chicks bandmate Emily Robison’s wedding to Charlie Robison in 1999 where they served as a bridesmaid and a groomsman according to US Weekly.

