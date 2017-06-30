Seth and Kat’s 4 Things To Know-June 30th

1.

A slew of your favorite actors and actresses were invited to join the Oscars Academy this week. The A-listers among the 744 showbiz types in the class of 2017 include Dwayne Johnson, Leslie Jones, Chris Pratt and wife Anna Faris, Gal Gadot, Jon Hamm, Adam Driver, Terry Crews, John Cho, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, Elle Fanning, Key and Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key, Zoe Kravitz, and Riz Ahmed. This year’s class also includes a few old-timers, including Lethal Weapon’s Danny Glover and The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno. As Vulture notes, Pratt is joined in this year’s class by fellow “Hollywood Chrisses” Evans and Hemsworth. As Wonder Woman‘s Chris Pine was inducted in 2015, that means all four Hollywood Chrisses are now Academy Chrisses as well.

2.

Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot-like creature while filming his new A&E docuseries. Lowe says the encounter took place somewhere in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch through Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.He claims that he and his two sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a “wood ape” during a shoot for ‘The Lowe Files’ when something strange began to approach their camp. Lowe says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed. He adds that he’s “fully aware” the story makes him sound like “a crazy, Hollywood kook.” The Lowe Files follows the actor and sons Matthew and John Owen as they explore a variety of mysterious phenomena across the country. (Read more from Entertainment Weekly)

3.

Navy seaman Chris Daugherty recently came home from deployment and was greeted with hugs from his children, and an even bigger surprise when he saw his wife. Natasha Daugherty, of Temecula, California, had hidden her pregnancy from her husband for six months while he was aboard the USS Carl Vinson. “I found out about a week after he left. I didn’t believe it,” Natasha, 28 told ABC News.”I was like, ‘You know, this isn’t how I want to tell him – in an email.’ So she documented the pregnancy with weekly belly pictures she would later give him, and then in every family photo she sent him, she strategically hid her growing baby bump. So when Chris came home, Natasha still kept her “Welcome Home” sign perfectly positioned in front of her stomach so he wouldn’t see. When she made the big reveal, he didn’t know if she was joking or not and his reaction was priceless. The happy couple are expecting their new baby girl on Aug. 31.

4.

Young love can last! A man who predicted he would marry his preschool crush tied the knot with her years later, just like he’d pledged. Laura Scheel and Matt Grodsky, of Phoenix, Arizona shared their story in a new Instagram post published last week by The Way We Met. ‘One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my preschool class, declaring that I would marry her someday,’ Matt said of Laura. Yet despite their strong connection at such a young age, the pair lost touch with each other when they ended up attending separate elementary schools. Later, a mutual friend reconnected them, and within two weeks, the couple were officially boyfriend and girlfriend, which they maintained throughout their high school years, into college, and beyond. And in a wonderful tribute to the place where they first met, Matt chose to pop the question to his future spouse at their preschool. (Read more from Huffington Post)