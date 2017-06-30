Join Us For The Bellevue Family 4th

It’s time to celebrate our freedom and we want to celebrate it with you!

Join KMPS at the Bellevue Family Fourth, presented by The Bellevue Collection and PACCAR.

This year and you’ll be treated to an all-star lineup of entertainment. This year’s show includes Sammy Steele Band and The Nines, free kids activities and of course, the area’s largest fireworks display backed by a liver performance from the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Everything starts at 2pm — and be sure to swing by the New Country @ 94.1 KMPS booth to play a few games with us!

Check out the gallery from last year’s event: Bellevue Family Fourth 2016

For more information head to the event’s website.