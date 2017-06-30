Our offices will be closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in honor of Independence Day. We will re-open Wednesday, July 5 at 8:30 a.m. Happy 4th!

Jake Owen Field Is Unveiled

June 30, 2017 9:57 AM By Kat on KMPS
This week, Jake Owen joined Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. and NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick in Vero Beach, Florida, to unveil a synthetic turf youth baseball field named in Owen’s honor.

During the ceremony, the Ripken Foundation dedicated the field to Jake with a plaque presentation, followed by an equipment donation to the Indian River Cal Ripken Baseball League according to TCPalm.

The baseball field includes a digital scoreboard, dugouts, backstop and bleachers.

The park will be gifted to and maintained by the Indian River Sports Complex, with whom the Ripken Foundation and Harvick Foundation will work closely with on creating character education programming and clinics.

