Jake Owen Field Is Unveiled

This week, Jake Owen joined Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. and NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick in Vero Beach, Florida, to unveil a synthetic turf youth baseball field named in Owen’s honor.

During the ceremony, the Ripken Foundation dedicated the field to Jake with a plaque presentation, followed by an equipment donation to the Indian River Cal Ripken Baseball League according to TCPalm.

The baseball field includes a digital scoreboard, dugouts, backstop and bleachers.

The park will be gifted to and maintained by the Indian River Sports Complex, with whom the Ripken Foundation and Harvick Foundation will work closely with on creating character education programming and clinics.

The @jakeowen Field project was by far one of the best surprises I've been a part of!! Glad to see it open for the kids to enjoy. #4TheKids pic.twitter.com/4XAB6a5Qvj — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) June 29, 2017