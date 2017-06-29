Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 29th

1.

Amazon has announced new deals for the third annual Prime Day, which is Tuesday, July 11. New this year, Prime members will be able to get 30 hours of deals starting at 6 p.m. PT on Monday, July 10. There will be new deals every five minutes. As the company gears up for the event, Amazon is offering a free Prime trial any time before or on July 11. Deals will be organized by the most-shopped themes. This year will include voice shopping and Alexa-exclusive deals. Early deal watching will be available through the Amazon app and the big ticket items this year will be big TV deals, including an Amazon Fire TV edition. (Read more from KING 5)

Adele shared a handwritten note on Instagram Wednesday in which she says that she may never tour again after her final concerts at Wembley Stadium this week. “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” she writes. “I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring.” Adele goes on to explain that the only reason she toured in support of 25 was “to hopefully have an impact on [fans] the way that some of my favorite artist have had on me live.” She continues, “I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life.” (Read more from PEOPLE)

Michelle Rodriguez is leveraging for more female screen time in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. The actress took to Instagram this week to announce the digital release of ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ (the eighth installment), and to let fans and industry insiders have a piece of her mind. “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” she captioned a collage of herself in several scenes from the series. “Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love.” The action series’ other more familiar female faces include Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Nathalie Kelley and Charlize Theron. (Read more from Page Six)

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

When you think wedding goals, you probably don’t think of a Taco Bell inspired wedding. However, this week a couple did just that and it turned out AMAZING! Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda won Taco Bell’s Love and Tacos contest, which offered the grand prize of an all expenses-paid trip to Vegas to get married at Taco Bell. They beat the 150 couples who entered, winning with nearly 17,000 votes! The wedding package included a ceremony performed by an ordained officiant, custom Taco Bell merch, Champagne flutes, and a bouquet made from sauce packets. There’s also a Cinnabon Delights cake, which honestly looks tastier than your typical wedding cake. (Read more and see all the photos from Cosmopolitan)

Over the weekend, I married my best friend while surrounded by people that I love. I've never been happier. pic.twitter.com/62INwzIHM9 — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) June 27, 2017

My sister Kayla stole the bouquet from her twin Katie at the last second and the photos are amazing. A true heel. pic.twitter.com/HDk9YidDBm — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) June 27, 2017