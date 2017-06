Maren Morris was honored at ACM Awards earlier this year along with her friends Jon Pardi and Brothers Osborne. She says she’s known the brothers since she got to Nashville and has known Pardi for the last couple years. “You’re the young guns, the newbies. That bonds you forever,” she said, “because you always remember those people you came up with. It’s a really cool thing to see your friends rise up with you.”

