It’s Here…The Official Trailer For ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’

Are you sitting down? Brace yourself.

Sony has just released the first trailer for Jumanji 2…officially titled “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”.

Unlike the original movie, this film centers on four high schoolers who don’t play the board game…they get sucked into a video game.

During their time in detention (Breakfast Club style), they come across Jumanji, and they get sucked into the game world. Once there, they take on the appearance of their game avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black (and Nick Jonas is in this at some point as well…)

Robin Williams’ ‘Jumanji’ character will also have a role in the film as the characters work to beat the game following clues and paths Alan Parrish left behind 20 years ago.

Jack Black told the Hollywood Reporter, “We’re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it’s life or death,” he said.

“But while we’re there, we find clues left behind by [Williams’ character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”

The film opens December 22nd.