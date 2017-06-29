Hunter Hayes Shares Life on the Road in “Amen” Video

Hunter Hayes gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life on the road in the new music video for his song “Amen.”

Taste of County reports that Hayes co-wrote the love ballad, and it’s one of three new songs he’s shared with fans that will be featured on a forthcoming album.

The video premiered this week and shows Hayes on stage during his headlining set, as well as posing for photos with fans during meet and greets before his shows.

The song could give a peek into Hunter’s happy relationship. The singer has been dating Nashville hair and makeup artist Libby Barnes for three years, but they’re in no rush to get married.

“I think everybody has their own schedule. Rush is never a good word for anything, but I know my heart’s happy, and I hope she’s as happy as I am,” Hayes admits. “We just promised to each other that we’re gonna make time and commit to being with each other.”