Garth Brooks Announces New Live Album

Get ready for Garth Brooks live in your very own living room.

The country legend has announced plans to release a new live album. While no official announcement has been made regarding the new project, Garth revealed during a concert stop in Lafayette, Louisiana, that he was recording part of the show for a live record according to The Advertiser.

The “Ask Me How I Know” singer also hinted during a recent “Studio G” Facebook Live broadcast that the live album is in the works.

“Get your singing voices ready, because it could be for forever,” Garth teased. “This is going to be crazy two weekends, and I promise you will hear that weekend again and again and again, long after the weekend is over.”

Garth’s first live album, 1998’s Double Live, featured a two-disc set with performances from multiple tour stops between 1996 and 1998. Since its release, Double Live has been certified 21 times platinum and become the best-selling live album of all time.

No official release date for the new live album has been announced.