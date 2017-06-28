Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 28th

1.

Seahawks fans will be able to see 11 of the team’s training camp practices this year between July 30 and August 16. Fans who want to attend must register on the team’s website starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Expect all of them to sell out fast as they have in recent years because it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. While the practices are free, fans will have to pay $9 per person for a shuttle from The Landing in Renton to the VMAC. There will be no parking available for fans at the VMAC. (Read more from Q13)

Serena Williams hit back at retired tennis legend John McEnroe’s claim that if she played on the men’s circuit, she’d be “like No. 700 in the world.” The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, “Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. I’ve never played anyone ranked ‘there’ nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.” McEnroe told NPR over the weekend that Williams is the greatest woman to play tennis, but that he wouldn’t consider her one of the greatest athletes to ever play tennis. “If she had to just play the circuit–the men’s circuit–that would be an entirely different story,” he declared. While refusing to apologize for his remarks, McEnroe said he felt Williams’ response was tongue in cheek and that he wished her nothing but the best with her pregnancy. (Read more from CBS News)

A ranch owned by Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki burned down on Monday night in a massive fire. According to the TMZ, the 1,200 acre fire burned down the San Luis Obispo ranch and other property on the estate. “My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile,” Galecki said in a statement on Tuesday. “It’s never the structures that create a community–it’s the people.” As of this morning, 40 percent of the fire had been contained and no one was harmed in the fire. (Read more from Variety)

Cheetos has some fantastic news for anyone who loves the cheese puffs, but might also be strapped for cash. Chester Cheetah is holding a contest celebrating hidden art in Cheetos. Anyone who finds the strangest shaped snack can upload a picture to the Cheetos Museum. Winning weekly submissions earn $5,000 and those champions of cheesy beauty will battle it out for the overall $50,000 prize (so you’d win $55k in total). The overall champion will be enshrined at the Times Square Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in New York City. Cheetos ran a similar contest before and the results have been pretty snazzy so far. (Read more from Uproxx)

I’m happy to turn your rags into riches @stephycakes69. $500 sounds fair. A post shared by Chester Cheetah (@cheetos) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

#tigger #disney #cheetosmuseum #contest #cheetos 👍🏼😜 A post shared by I Just Want To ✈️ & 👀 The 🌎 (@carmencita1982) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Angry Marge Simpson Cheeto. #cheetosmuseum #contest #cheetos #simpsons A post shared by Koobpheej Moua (@kongmouafishing) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Eiffel tower lol #weirdcheeto #cheetosmuseum A post shared by eve (@shuichishindou88) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

