Rascal Flatts Surprises Bride and Groom at Wedding Reception

June 28, 2017 6:44 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: bride, groom, Rascal Flatts, Wedding

A bride and groom in Wisconsin got the surprise of their lives this weekend when Rascal Flatts showed up at their reception to serenade the couple with a performance of their hit “Bless the Broken Road.”

“We were planning on the DJ playing it,” bride Sara McInnis says about the country trio’s single.

Unbeknownst to her, a family friend had emailed the band through their fanclub, begging them to stop by the reception according to the AP.

“When they started walking in, we immediately knew who they were,” adds McInnis.

“I started bawling, he [the groom] started crying…One of the best things was that they said they were going to be praying for us. Because obviously marriage isn’t an easy thing.”

