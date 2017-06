Miss Elsa has a pug mix named Fusee, and she’s eight weeks pregnant. They both live in Olympia, Washington and decided to take note by marking the occasion with a a doggy maternity photo shoot. Seriously, this is the cutest idea ever AND more well done that most human maternity shoots. This mommy is about to burst!

My bestfriend is 8 weeks pregnant so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot 🌸🐶 pic.twitter.com/MiFU23Font — Miss Elsa. (@elsa_means) June 26, 2017

Fusee is expecting her pups later this week.