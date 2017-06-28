Kelsea Ballerini Throws Epic Girls Night

June 28, 2017 7:04 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Bailey Bryan, Carly Pearce, cassadee pope, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, lindsay ell, Maggie Rose, RaeLynn

Kelsea Ballerini got some of country’s hottest female stars together on Monday for an epic girls’ night celebration.

Lauren Alaina, Bailey Bryan, RaeLynn, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope and Lindsay Ell were among the women who attended the party, which Kelsea threw to just celebrate each other and talk about the challenges and successes they’ve had.

The girls also flooded social media with pictures from the celebration, including shots of them posing with their fancy paper crowns on.

#GRLPWR

A post shared by Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) on

Girl Power and Duck Lips. 💜🦄💜

A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on

HINT: It was no one's birthday party… just #girlsparty

A post shared by Maggie Rose (@iammaggierose) on

Girl Power ✨

A post shared by Brooke Eden (@brookeedenmusic) on

no one throws a girls night like @kelseaballerini ⭐️💋🥂

A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on

stunt doubles. @laurenalaina 👯

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live