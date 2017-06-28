Kelsea Ballerini Throws Epic Girls Night

Kelsea Ballerini got some of country’s hottest female stars together on Monday for an epic girls’ night celebration.
Lauren Alaina, Bailey Bryan, RaeLynn, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope and Lindsay Ell were among the women who attended the party, which Kelsea threw to just celebrate each other and talk about the challenges and successes they’ve had.
The girls also flooded social media with pictures from the celebration, including shots of them posing with their fancy paper crowns on.
When @lesliefram1 asks to wear your Tupac hat, you LET HER WEAR YOUR TUPAC HAT. AND when @kelseaballerini is an ANGEL and gets all of the girls together for life talks and cupcakes and all of the good things, you smile like a dingus and then proceed to stuff your face with cupcakes. #GirlsNight #TupacIsAlive