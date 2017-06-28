Carrie Underwood Sports New Style For Sunday Night Football

Seahawks fans are gearing up to attend training camp this week, and Carrie Underwood is gearing up for Sunday Night Football!

The country superstar started filming her new promos for “Sunday Night Football on NBC” according to Rare Country, and she recently shared a photo showing off much longer beautiful blonde locks!

Shooting the new @snfonnbc open! Lots of fun today! This will be our best one yet! Can't wait for you all to see it! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

“Shooting our new @SNFonNBC open,” she writes. “Lots of fun today! This will be our best one yet! Can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Her husband Mike Fisher is definitely fan of the new do, he commented on Carrie’s post saying “Holy smokes, I’d marry ya.”

Later, more photos surfaced showing off her full look with Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, so we’re excited to see which Seahawks players will show up in the SNF promos alongside the ever-so-gorgeous Underwood.