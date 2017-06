Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo is coming to Netflix and David Hasselhoff and Reba McEntire will make appearances. The comedy show was filmed in Nashville during the Wild West Comedy Special at Zanies Comedy Club. Paisley has dabbled in comedy before and is set to do what he does best, Country Music, Friday night at The White River Amphitheater in Auburn.

David Hasselhoff also appears in the video for Paisley’s latest release, Last Time for Everything, which you can hear on 94.1 KMPS!