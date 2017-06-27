Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need to Know – June 27th

1.

The official shop of the National Football League was trying to celebrate state and hometown pride for several of its teams, but it appears to have made a big mistake. NFLShop.com posted several novelty license plates with team logos over their respective states. As first noted by the Washington Post, the shop was selling a Washington Redskins license plate with the logo over the state of Washington. It seems they got the message and pulled the items, the page for the product can no longer be found on the website.

The NFL Shop has a "State Pride" line of license plates. Uh, ONE PROBLEM https://t.co/Xw8oUAIVGE pic.twitter.com/8xKwy1wHhs — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 26, 2017

2.

Once upon a time, the Girl Scouts awarded their young participants badges, patches, and pins for learning such skills as cookie selling, first aid, cooking and gardening. Now, in 2017, young girls will be encouraged to learn to code. Girl Scouts has announced that they’ve partnered with security company and “that they will join forces to deliver the first-ever national Girl Scout Cybersecurity badges for girls in grades K–12.” They plan to introduce cybersecurity education to millions of girls across the United States and will target girls as young as five years old, helping to ensure that even the youngest girls have a foundation primed for future life and career success. (Read more from Reuters)

3.

Seemingly intent on following Amazon and Apple into the realm of original TV programming, The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook is in meetings with Hollywood talent agencies to begin producing scripted shows to air on the social-media platform, and they’re prepared to spend up to $3 million per episode. The social medial giant has already lined up a relationship drama called The Strangers, as well as a game show called Last State Standing. It’s expected to release shows in a more traditional, weekly manner, rather than making entire seasons available at once, unlike Amazon and Netflix.

4.

Starbucks has apologized to Kelly Osbourne after she claimed that she peed herself when she wasn’t allowed to use the restroom at one of the coffee giant’s New York locations. In a tweet on Sunday, Osbourne — who was attending New York’s Pride celebration over the weekend — stated she was denied access to a restroom at the location, causing her to wet herself. “SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the [toilet],” she tweeted. Starbucks responded on Monday. “We are working to follow up with Ms. Osbourne to clarify any confusion. There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away,” a spokesperson said. “We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!” (Read more from E! News)