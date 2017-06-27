Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley Has a New Gig

If Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum wasn’t already busy performing, touring, and writing music; he’s added yet another new job to his skill-set.

Kelley, an avid golfer, has teamed up with Top Golf for a new video series called “The Hook With Charles Kelley.”

The series features Charles, his family, friends celebrity guests, music of course, and some friendly golf competitions during downtime on their ‘You Look Good World Tour’ according to a press release.

So far, Darius Rucker, The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth and Charles’ former pro-golfer brother, Josh have joined him on the show.

See the episode with Darius in the video above!