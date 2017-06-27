Kelly Clarkson Promises to “Annihilate” Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

It’s on! Ahead of her first full-time coaching gig on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson is talking a little smack to co-star Blake Shelton.

“I’m a big fan of [Shelton]. Always have been for, I don’t know, for like a decade now we’ve been friends,” Clarkson told The Chicago Tribune today ahead of her performance this Saturday with Shelton at the Department of Defense Warrior Games’ opening ceremony at Soldier Field.

“So yeah, it should be fun. But yeah, I guess it will be a precursor for The Voice. A precursor to when I annihilate him.”

According to the show’s Facebook page, Season 13 of ‘The Voice’ will premiere September 25, meanwhile Clarkson will join in 2018 with Season 14 to replace Miley Cyrus, which Shelton considers dodging a bullet.

“I used to think that Miley Cyrus would be the person that talks the most ever in the history of this show,” Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight.

“Now that they brought in Kelly Clarkson. Oh. My. God. Thank God they’re at least on different seasons because my ears would fall off of my head. There would be no oxygen left in the room. Neither one of them could stop talking.”