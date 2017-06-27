First Listen: #941ClassOf Artist Brett Young, ‘Like I Loved You’

We know Brett Young can sing about love after his #1 hit with “In Case You Didn’t Know”, but it he also knows how to sing about heartbreak.

“Like I Loved You” is a desperate breakup song from his self-titled debut album according to Taste Of Country.

This is the third single from Brett Young.

The former Ole Miss University baseball pitcher credits Boyz II Men, Gavin DeGraw and Tim McGraw as major influences on his music according to Entertainment Weekly, so it’s no surprise he knows how to sing of the highs and lows of epic love after learning from some of the greatest.

Fans can expect big things from Brett after he worked hard on selecting the perfect songs for his debut album.

Young told EW, “With this album, we labored over song selection and made sure we picked songs that were going to connect with people and be easy to relate to.”

Songs range from a musical love letter in “Olivia Mae”, to the track “Back On The Wagon,” where Young describes his return to an unhealthy relationship.

“I really wanted to make sure that I put a lot of myself into these songs so that fans were given a chance to get to know me when they listened,” he says. “Watching people sing these songs back to us at live shows means so much more knowing that they aren’t just connection to words but also to my genuine life experience. I think vulnerability is important in songwriting and I feel like show that.”