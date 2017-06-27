4th of July Fireworks Shows

June 27, 2017 7:32 AM By Heidi May
Filed Under: Seattle 4th of July Fireworks Shows

Ready or not, the 4th of July is next week!

Here’s a list of different fireworks shows around town. 

Many of these are all-day festivals.

  • Bellevue – Downtown Park 10:05 p.m.
  • Des Moines – Marina 10:20 p.m.
  • Edmonds – Civic Stadium 10 p.m.
  • Everett – Port Gardner Bay 10:20 p.m.
  • Federal Way – Celebration Park 10:15 p.m.
  • Kent – Lake Meridian Park 10 p.m.
  • Kirkland – Marina Park 10:15 p.m.
  • Lakewood – Joint Base Lewis-McChord 10 p.m.
  • Newcastle – Lake Boren Park 10 p.m.
  • Renton – Coulon Park 10 p.m.
  • SeaTac – Angle Lake Park 10 p.m.
  • Seattle – Lake Union 10:20 p.m. BIG!
  • Tacoma – Ruston Way 10:10 p.m. BIG!
  • Tukwila – Fort Dent Park 10 p.m.

happy 4th of july from tastyfoodsnacks 4th of July Fireworks Shows

More from Heidi May
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live