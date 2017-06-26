Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 26th

1.

Yes, the weekend was hot. On Sunday, multiple places around Western Washington had the hottest June day in the last 72 years. (The good news, the week ahead will cool by 20 degrees.) Q13 gathered some of the official recorded high temperatures for Sunday:

96° at Sea-Tac; daily record breaks old 88°/2006, plus ties the warmest June day on record June 30th, 1995 and June 9, 1955.

98° Olympia; daily record breaks old 90°/2015, plus ties the warmest June day on record since 1982

84° Bellingham; daily record breaks old 83°/2015. Second consecutive day of record high temperatures.

2.

A 125-pound Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha was officially crowned the “World’s Ugliest Dog” at the Sonoma Marin Fair in California on Friday. Martha’s sleepy eyes and rows of floppy skin helped her stand out from the pack of 13 other curious-looking canines at the 29th annual World’s Ugliest Dog competition, but her owner still sees the beauty in her beloved pet. “She’s just a bit unique,” Shirley Zindler explained. “You could say she’s ugly, but I think she’s beautiful.” For representing the perfect “cute-ugly mix” Martha was awarded $1,500 prize, a trip to New York and a shiny trophy. (Read more from CNN)

3.

A 47-year-old man from Schenectady, New York, and his 21-year-old daughter became heroes on Saturday when they saw a teenage girl dangling off a ride at Six Flags Great Escape outside Albany and caught her after she fell 25 feet to the ground. “I said, ‘It’s okay! It’s okay to let go. I’ll catch you, honey,'” Matthew Howard Sr. told the AP after he heard someone screaming for help as he was leaving the park. The 14-year-old and her brother had been seated next to each other in one of the park’s Sky Ride gondolas when she somehow slipped through the safety bars and dangled from the gondola for several moments before finally falling into a crowd that included Howard and daughter Leeann Winchell, an aspiring nurse. The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition with no serious injuries, while Howard sustained a minor back injury. “I couldn’t let that little girl die,” he says. “No one wants to put himself underneath a body like that, but I couldn’t stand by and watch.”

4.

Upscale department store Barneys is selling a Prada paperclip that costs $185–and understandably, people are confused as to why. According to the store, the product is actually a “paperclip-shaped money clip.” That got folks even more wound up and they took in Twitter to droves to mock the item. “S**t better be able to hold my life together,” one unimpressed user tweeted. Another wrote, “By the time I buy the paperclip, there won’t be enough money for it to hold.” Others wondered if the paperclip’s high price was due to it actually being Microsoft’s Clippy in disguise. (Read more from Buzzfeed)

Ready for another round of “ridiculous things I've ever seen”? I present to you, a 185$ paper clip. I can't. pic.twitter.com/U60P5I0pim — Laura Vitale (@LaurasKitchen) June 22, 2017

