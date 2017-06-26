Misunderstanding Causes Small Controversy With Country Stars and Fans On Twitter

The Brothers Osborne learned the hard way that sometimes people don’t always read things on social media the way it’s intended.

While Brothers Osborne and William Michael Morgan were both scheduled to perform at an event this weekend, the country acts hadn’t met each other yet. While John and TJ Osborne recognized William, the “I Met a Girl” singer didn’t realize the ACM and CMA Award-winning Vocal Duo of the Year according to Rare Country.

According to the brothers, the rising country star thought one of them was the tour manager for another country singer, Cody Johnson. Apparently they thought the misunderstanding was hilarious, so they shared about it on Twitter.

Best part of the day you ask? Was just asked which one of us was Cody Johnson's tour manager by William Michael Morgan. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 24, 2017

That caused fans of each of the country acts to chime in.

Dude must've not been watching all the award shows lately cause y'all been racking them up! 😂 — Pam Dove (@TXSrecruiter) June 24, 2017

Dang y'all put him on blast. — Donkey Edward (@donkeydoesit) June 24, 2017

William Michael Morgan quickly responded, but to be fair, he included a plug for the duo’s new song.

Hey boys After asking that and realizing who you were under the shades, I thought we had a good quick conversation. Guess not. #aintmyfault https://t.co/v72iu8mMEn — WilliamMichaelMorgan (@wmmorgan) June 24, 2017

The Brothers Osborne, realizing that their original tweet had been misunderstood, responded to set things straight and it seems things are all good with all the boys involved.