Misunderstanding Causes Small Controversy With Country Stars and Fans On Twitter

The Brothers Osborne learned the hard way that sometimes people don’t always read things on social media the way it’s intended.
While Brothers Osborne and William Michael Morgan were both scheduled to perform at an event this weekend, the country acts hadn’t met each other yet. While John and TJ Osborne recognized William, the “I Met a Girl” singer didn’t realize the ACM and CMA Award-winning Vocal Duo of the Year according to Rare Country.
According to the brothers, the rising country star thought one of them was the tour manager for another country singer, Cody Johnson. Apparently they thought the misunderstanding was hilarious, so they shared about it on Twitter.
That caused fans of each of the country acts to chime in.
William Michael Morgan quickly responded, but to be fair, he included a plug for the duo’s new song.
The Brothers Osborne, realizing that their original tweet had been misunderstood, responded to set things straight and it seems things are all good with all the boys involved.