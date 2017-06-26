Brad Paisley Getting a Netflix Comedy Special

June 26, 2017 6:55 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, Comedy, Netflix

Brad Paisley is known as one of the funniest people in country music, so it comes as no surprise that he’s getting his own stand-up comedy special on Netflix this year.

Titled ‘Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo’, the new special will debut on August 15 and will include special appearances by Reba and actor David Hasselhoff according to Taste Of Country.

Brad announced his Netflix special on social media Friday (6/23), joining Hasselhoff on the hood of his iconic car, KITT, from the 1980’s TV series, Knight Rider.

On August 15th, my standup comedy special "Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo" debuts on @Netflix …

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on

‘Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo’ was filmed earlier this year when Paisley hosted comedy shows at Nashville’s Zanies Comedy Club as part of the Wild West Comedy Festival.

