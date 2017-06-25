Only 2 DAYS Left To Register For The Doug Baldwin Family Combine Powered By Air Force Reserve! Sign up here

Tag Your Way Into Brad All Week!

June 25, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: 1-800-464-9436, Brad Paisley, Chase Bryant, Dustin Lynch, FREE, Fun, lindsay ell, New Country @ 94.1 KMPS, Ticket Tag, White River Amphitheatre

It’s the game of tag that’s sweeping the nation, and New Country @ 94.1 gonna do it again with YOUR pair of FREE tickets to see Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, & Lindsay Ell!

Snag yours by listening all week from 6:15am-5:15 pm for the Ticket Tag cue to call (at :15 past every hour) and be caller 15 @ 1-800-464-9436. The first caller every morning with Seth and Kat will automatically WIN a pair of tickets… after that you must provide the first name of the most recent winner.  And just like that, you’ll be at White River Amphitheatre this Friday for the PARTY!

 

